Wed, 07 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Delhi court seeks status report on security of Unnao woman, family, witnesses

August 06
14:00 2019
NET Bureau

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a status report from the CBI on steps taken to ensure security of the Unnao rape survivor, her family and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also sought a report on the boarding and lodging arrangements made for the family members accompanying the critically-injured woman, who was shifted to Delhi on Monday night for better treatment. The court is holding day-to-day trial in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

It had on Monday directed expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor, to be shifted to the Tihar jail here from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, both Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the victim into going to the legislator’s residence, were produced in the court in compliance with an order by the judge. The court has also directed to shift Singh to Tihar jail. The Supreme Court had last week directed holding of a day-to-day trial in the matter and completing it within 45 days.

Source: Catch News

Unnao woman
