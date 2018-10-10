Delhi Doctor Helps Averting Mid Air Medical Crisis

NET Bureau

High drama unfolded in the Delhi-Guwahati flight on Sunday night when a woman fell unconscious in the flight. Despite being given first aid by the crew members of Air India, it was sheer luck that a doctor of a prominent Delhi government hospital happened to be on the same flight, who saved her life.

Her condition on the Air India flight was such that she had to be given CPR. The doctor claimed that her condition had deteriorated to such an extent that the pilot of the flight had contemplated landing in another city airport.

According to the doctor, requesting anonymity, the woman, who hails from Assam was travelling from Guwahati with her family.

“During the flight, the woman started feeling uneasy. She called in the cabin crew and within a few minutes, she started vomiting and lost consciousness. I was on the same flight. The crew announced if there is any doctor in the flight. I went ahead and gave the woman, who was in her late 40s, Cardiopulmonary Resustication (CPR). She somehow managed to regain consciousness,” The doctor said the woman was so serious that the pilot of the Air India contemplated landing the flight either in Patna or Jaipur.

The woman was handled by the doctor. Once the flight landed at the Delhi airport, she was taken to Medanta Hospital. Since she was critical, she was referred to the Army RR Hospital.

Confirming the incident, a CISF spokesperson told Mail Today, “On Sunday, around 10 pm, a medical call was made by the captain of Air India flight AI-892, arriving from Guwahati, regarding the serious condition of a woman flier, who was travelling with her husband and child. On board, she started feeling uncomfortable and began vomiting. The official said the woman passenger was taken to the Medanta clinic and later on referred to the RR Hospital, Dhaula Kuan.

SOURCE: India Today