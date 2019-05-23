Delhi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP’s Gautam Gambhir Leads In East Delhi, Atishi Trails Behind

NET Bureau

As the Lok Sabha election results are being counted, the BJP has gained a lead in all the seven seats in Delhi, leaving behind Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and the Congress party. In seats ranging from East Delhi, North East Delhi to South Delhi and New Delhi, all of BJP’s candidates are leading in the race.

From North East Delhi, which is a contest between political heavyweights, Manoj Tiwari, who is BJP’s state unit chief is leading with Congress’s Delhi chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, trailing behind. In East Delhi, which saw a controversial campaign between AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, Mr Gambhir is leading as well. Punjabi folk singer and BJP candidate from North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans is leading against AAP’s Gugan Singh and Congress’s Rajesh Lilothia.

From New Delhi constituency, BJP’s sitting lawmaker is leading against Congress’s Ajay Maken and AAP’s Brijesh Goyal. From South Delhi, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is leading against AAP’s Raghav Chadha and boxer and Congress candidate Vijender Singh.

BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has expressed confidence of the BJP winning more than 350 seats.

Source:NDTV