Sat, 28 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Delhi govt provides lunch to 2 lakh people in schools, night shelters

Delhi govt provides lunch to 2 lakh people in schools, night shelters
March 28
16:26 2020
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that food is being provided to people at 325 schools located across Delhi amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. This venture was carried out by the state government because schools have been shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many schools have been turned into quarantine facilities and medical facilities because of the shortage of space and high number of cases.

“We have started distributing food in schools so that we can provide food to those people who are facing problem. The Chief Minister’s message is that nobody should stay hungry. Currently, food is being distributed at 325 such centres and tomorrow it will increase to 560,” Sisodia told media here.

Sisodia further stated that the administration is providing food to people in all the areas which fall under the jurisdiction of Delhi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that “social distancing” is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Source: India Today

