Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Delhi HC Allows CBI to Close Najeeb Ahmed Case

Delhi HC Allows CBI to Close Najeeb Ahmed Case
October 08
12:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Delhi High Court Monday allowed CBI to file closure report in Jawaharlal Neharu University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad missing case. Also, the court disposed off the petition filed by Fatima Nafis (mother of Najeeb Ahmad).

The Court said his mother could raise grievances before trial court where report is filed.

A Bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel had on September 4 reserved its decision on the petition filed by the student’s mother after concluding hearing of arguments of her lawyer and that of the CBI.

JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who had gone missing from his hostel on October 16, 2016. According to Fatima Nafis, Najeeb, a student of M.Sc Biotechnology, had returned to the university after holidays on October 13, 2016. .

In the night of October 15-16, he had called his mother and told her that something wrong has happened to him, the woman had said in her FIR. .

His room partner Kasim had told Fatima that there was a fight and he was injured, she had said. In her complaint, she had said after reaching his room in Mahi Hostel room 106, there was no trace of Najeeb. Since then there is no trace of Najeeb.

Tags
Najeeb Ahmed
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.