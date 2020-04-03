Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Delhi Man Files Police Complaint Against Father For Violating Lockdown Norms

Delhi Man Files Police Complaint Against Father For Violating Lockdown Norms
April 03
20:21 2020
A First Information Report has been filed against a 59-year-old man from southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on his son’s complaint that he was violating lockdown norms, police said on Friday.

In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek (30) has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.

Abhishek said he lives in Rajokari area and works in an automobile company.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, over 50 people have lost their lives and more than 2,000 have tested positive for the infection.

Source: NDTV

