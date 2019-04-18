Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 18 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Delhi: Man flings shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

April 18
17:17 2019
NET Bureau

A man flung shoes at BJP leaders addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here on Thursday. It was not immediately clear  why the person, who identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw the shoes. He was immediately bundled out by security guards at the party office and will be handed over to police. At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting “false cases” on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Source: ABP lIve

Tags
BJPdelhiGVL Narasimha Rao
