Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 21 May 2019

Northeast Today

Delhi Metro Asks Commuters to Use Earphones & Avoid ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers

Delhi Metro Asks Commuters to Use Earphones & Avoid ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers
May 20
15:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) appears to empathise with Game of Thrones fans who weren’t able to catch the series finale the moment it aired at 6:30 am on 20 May.

Through its official Twitter account, it appealed to commuters who might be catching up with the show while they travel to useearphones so as not to spoil it for any other unsuspecting Game of Thrones fans.

GOT2

“Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others. If you’re watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones,” the DMRC tweeted along with a cartoon rendition of Sansa Stark who, in this case, appears to have left Winterfell to ride the Delhi Metro instead.

Source: The Quint

Tags
Delhi MetroGame Of Thrones
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.