Delhi Metro Asks Commuters to Use Earphones & Avoid ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) appears to empathise with Game of Thrones fans who weren’t able to catch the series finale the moment it aired at 6:30 am on 20 May.

Through its official Twitter account, it appealed to commuters who might be catching up with the show while they travel to useearphones so as not to spoil it for any other unsuspecting Game of Thrones fans.

“Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others. If you’re watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones,” the DMRC tweeted along with a cartoon rendition of Sansa Stark who, in this case, appears to have left Winterfell to ride the Delhi Metro instead.

