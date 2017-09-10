Delhi MLA Seeks President’s Intervention to Save Sikkim Gurudwaras

Delhi BJP-SAD legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention for protection of two “historic” gurudwaras in Sikkim.

Sirsa, who is also general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, alleged that the Gurudongmar Sahib and Chungthang Sahib gurudwaras in Sikkim are facing danger of “extinction” due to actions of the local authorities.

“This is a very controversial matter that needs immediate attention,” he said.

He claimed that a letter has been issued by the local sub divisional magistrate (SDM) regarding “encroachment and illegal construction” by Chungthang gurudwara while a status quo was granted by the Supreme Court on the status of Gurudongmar gurudwara.

Both are historic gurudwaras that were visited by Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev in the 15th century on his return from Tibet, Sirsa said. The gurudwaras have been the subject of a dispute between local Buddhists and Sikhs.

-PTI