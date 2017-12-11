Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Delhi-NCR 84th Most Expensive Office Location Globally: Report

Delhi-NCR 84th Most Expensive Office Location Globally: Report
December 11
14:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Delhi-NCR is ranked 84th in the list of most expensive office locations in the world with an annual cost of USD 5,392 (over Rs 3.5 lakh) per workstation, according to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield.

Hong Kong emerged as the most expensive location with an annual cost of USD 27,431 per workstation, followed by London and Tokyo, the consultant said in its report ‘Office Space Across the World 2017′ that evaluated 215 global locations.

“Delhi-NCR is ranked 84th in the global stacking of most expensive office locations. Rest of the India office markets ranked below 100, making Indian office markets one of the most affordable in the world,” the consultant said.

DelhiNCR emerged as the most expensive office location in India, costing almost Rs 430 per sq ft per month, taking the cost of each workstation to over Rs 3,51,008 per annum.

“Indian office spaces are competitive globally in terms of price design and desk space. This coupled with strong talent pool, provides for winning combination for entry and expansion of global companies in India,” Cushman & Wakefield India Country Head and Managing Director Anshul Jain said.

In India, the office space leasing is largely led by the service sector, he said, adding that the growing trend of startups has also contributed towards creating jobs as well as office leasing.

Each workstation space in Gurgaon central business district (CBD) costs Rs 100,800 per annum (USD 1,549), the report said. In India, Mumbais Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) was the second most expensive location with rental costs of over Rs 2,00,000 per annum per workstation.

Mumbai’s BKC ranked 163rd in the global list. Kolkata’s CBD was at 207th position, followed by Pune’s CBD (210), Chennai’s suburban south (211), Bengaluru’s outer ring road (213), Hyderabad’s Madhapur (214) and Ahmedabad’s SG Highway (215).

The report ranked occupancy costs per workstation (including base rents and common area maintenance charges) and workplace densities for newly developed or refurbished office space globally.

-PTI

Tags
Delhi-NCRMost Expensive Office
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.