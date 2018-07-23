Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 23 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Delhi Police Officer Transferred After Photo Goes Viral

Delhi Police Officer Transferred After Photo Goes Viral
July 23
13:18 2018
A station house officer (SHO) of Janakpuri had to face the brunt for taking blessings of a godwoman while on duty. A photo of the officer went viral where he can be seen taking blessings of self-styled god woman Namita Acharya in Uttam Nagar while wearing his uniform. He has been transferred to the police lines station.

A similar case had come to light in October last year self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa was given a special treatment at a Delhi Police station. The station house officer of the Vivek Vihar police station had offered his seat to Radhe Maa and had also worn her chunari to offer his respect to the godwoman.

The policemen were also seen singing bhajans with Radhe Maa. She was given a floral welcome at the East Delhi police station. Following the incident, an inquiry had been ordered and the SHO has been transferred to district lines.

- Zee Media Bureau

