Delhi Police plan to recruit more constables from Northeast

NET Bureau

The Delhi Police will recruit 585 more constables from the northeastern states to serve in the national capital.

Senior police officers of the northeastern states in association with the Delhi Police were in the process of selecting the 585, a senior Tripura Police official said. He said of the 585 posts, 190 were reserved for females.

“And of the total, 130 constables will be recruited from Assam while 65 constables each would be employed from the remaining northeastern states,” the official said.

Recruitment of northeastern youths in Delhi Police started from 2015.

“Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has been spearheading the efforts to improve the capability of Delhi Police in curbing racial prejudice against northeast communities in Delhi,” the official said.

In its endeavor to check crimes against people from the Northeastern states living in the national capital, the Delhi Police came up with a policy to recruit male and female people from the region.

Every year, many people from the Northeast go to the national capital for better opportunities in education and employment. From 2014 till 2017, about 2,700 crimes were reported, where people from Northeast were victims.

SOURCE: Northeast Now