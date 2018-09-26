Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Delhi Police Recruitment Drive from Arunachal to Begin in October

Delhi Police Recruitment Drive from Arunachal to Begin in October
September 26
10:56 2018
A Delhi Police recruitment drive for male and female from Arunachal for the post of constables is to begin in October next.

This was informed today when Addl Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Jasmeet Singh called on Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

65 posts are vacant with 44 posts reserved for male and 21 for female, whose advertisement will be put up in local newspapers by first week of October, informed Singh.

He also informed that the entire recruitment drive involving medical tests, physical tests and written exams will be held in Arunachal in the police training centre, Banderdewa.

He said the selected candidates only has to report to Delhi at the time of joining their service and informed that the result of the eligible candidates will be released by November-December.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the job from Delhi has come to the doorstep of Arunachal and urged the youths of the state to make full use of it.

Delhi Police Pema Khandu Police Recruitment
