Sun, 24 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Delhi University Professor in Dock for Calling Goddess Durga ‘Prostitute’

September 24
13:38 2017
A complaint has been filed against Delhi University Assistant Professor Kedar Mandal for making an objectionable statement on Goddess Durga.

A case have been registered under Section 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Dyal Singh College professor is receiving strong criticism over his Facebook post on Goddess Durga.

According to reports, Mandal was booked late on Saturday night under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. These sections are hate speech laws which can attract imprisonment between three to five years or a fine or both.

On September 22, his Facebook post read, “Durga is the very much sexy prostitute in the Indian mythology.” but later deleted it.

Professor Mandal’s remark on Goddess Durga has attracted the ire of student organisations like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), both of whom have demanded the sacking of the professor.

According to reports, the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), a BJP-affiliated teacher’s body, has filed a complaint today at the Lodhi Colony police station against Mandal.

-ANI

Tags
Delhi UniversityGoddess DurgaKedar Mandal
