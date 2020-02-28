Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 28 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 39 as national capital limps back to normalcy

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 39 as national capital limps back to normalcy
February 28
13:12 2020
After days of violent protests, the death toll in Delhi’s communal violence climbed to 39 on Friday.

As per a report by PTI, there were some areas of normalcy in the riot-hit localities of northeast Delhi with shops opening. 7,000 paramilitary forces were deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday.
The Home Ministry on Thursday issued a statement after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the violence-hit parts of Delhi. The ministry in its statement said that there was no major incident in the last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhi’s northeast district.

It further stated that as many as 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning and further arrests would be made in the course of investigation. Prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed for a total of 10 hours on Friday in view of improvement in the situation, the ministry said.

The Home Ministry also said that 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives and property, etc., have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course. More than 200 people have been injured in the communal clashes that broke out on Monday. The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura

Source: Dailyhunt

