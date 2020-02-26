Delhi violence is BJP governmentt’s failure: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that there was a complete failure on the part of the BJP-led government in handling the situation in violence-hit Delhi.

The Hyderabad MP also hit back at Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy, who had accused him of trying to ‘instigate’ violence, saying he should first go to Delhi and take steps to end the violence there.

In a tweet later, Owaisi alleged that police were colluding with mobs and said Army should take over the violence-hit areas.

“He (Reddy) should first tell why the violence happened. The violence happened under his nose. Why you are in Hyderabad… go to Delhi and control.

“How long will you eat sweets in my name. You have been made MoS Home and go to Delhi and control the situation. There is a complete failure on part of BJP government and they are responsible for this,” he told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Reddy alleged Owaisi was “irresponsibly” making remarks like violence would spread in the country if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not withdrawn.

“Owaisi has been trying to instigate violence by making such provocative speeches for the past many days. The Centre is firm and the CAA will not be withdrawn even if hundreds of Owaisis oppose it,” the Minister said.

Without naming Kapil Mishra, Owaisi charged that the violence was a result of “incitement by a former MLA and BJP leader” and it cannot be termed as a communal riot.

“Whatever violence happened in Delhi yesterday and is happening today also it is state-sponsored violence. I believe that this whole thing cannot be called a communal riot. It started because of an ex-MLA of BJP stood shoulder to shoulder with a DCP and openly gave an ultimatum,” he alleged in his interaction with media persons.

“I am of the opinion and I firmly believe that the ex- MLA had the tacit approval of his party. That is why he said that and that is the point this violence started. It has been done with planning. There are media reports that stones were brought kept at certain places,” Owaisi said without naming Mishra.

Mishra had called a gathering on Sunday and demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days. Clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters had started soon after he addressed the gathering

Referring to a video, Owaisi claimed, “four persons were beaten by police and they were asked to recite Jan Gan Man and Vande Mataram”.

Tagging the video, Owaisi also tweeted: Your cops @AmitShah are taking away Indians’ dignity & humiliating them for no reason. Act now. These cops deserve the highest possible punishment under the law.”

He also alleged there were videos purportedly showing the police indulging in stone pelting.

Replying to a question, Owaisi said, “if the government was of the view that the Delhi violence was aimed at tarnishing the country’s image during US President Donald Trumps visit, why it did not take action to stop the clashes”.

“If the government had specific information about why you didn’t have enough police forces and why curfew was not imposed immediately,” he added.

Owaisi said, “peaceful protests” were being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens and would continue.

In another tweet, he said: “The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty & are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives & limbs is to hand over the area to the army.”

Earlier, addressing a protest here on Monday night, Owaisi condemned the violence in Delhi and urged the Centre to take steps to bring the situation under control.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah your police, the Delhi police was hurling stones along with the rioters. We condemn it,” he said.

“The president of a foreign country comes to Delhi and violence takes place. It is a matter of shame for the country…,” the AIMIM leader said adding violence in any form was “condemnable”.

Nine people have been killed and around 150, including 48 police personnel, injured in violence over the CAA which has morphed into communal clashes in parts of north east Delhi since Monday.

