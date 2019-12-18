Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 18 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Delhi violence: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid says CAA has nothing to do with Muslims living in India

Delhi violence: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid says CAA has nothing to do with Muslims living in India
December 18
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has made an appeal to the protesters to maintain peace and not to indulge in violence while opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. His remark comes in the midst of ongoing protests across the country over the amended citizenship law. Bukhari also sought to clarify that people have wrongly linked the CAA with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“To protest is the democratic right of the people of India. No one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part,” he said.

“There is a difference between Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. One is CAA that has become a law, and the other is NRC that has only been announced, it has not become a law,” Bukhari added.

Multiple reports and videos have demonstrated a state of confusion among the protestors, mostly from the minority community, over the CAA and NRC. The government has been saying that not a single Indian including people from the minority will lose their citizenship due to CAA. However, TV channels showed that protestors were gravely misinformed about the new law and are worried about their citizenship and rights.

“Under Citizenship Amendment Act, the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India,” Bukhari said.

Violent protests against the CAA began last week in Assam, Tripura and others states including West Bengal. The situation worsened on Sunday when protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, students took a violent turn, prompting the police to fire teargas shells and lathicharge to control the situation. The protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles. Violent clashes were also reported from Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas of the national capital on Tuesday.

Source: The Financial Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.