Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Delhi’s air improves to ‘poor’ category, students back in schools

Delhi’s air improves to ‘poor’ category, students back in schools
November 06
14:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Delhi’s air quality improved further on Wednesday morning, moving from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category as schools reopened in the city and NCR region after Diwali break had to be extended owing to the toxic air quality.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 7 am bulletin, the air quality index (AQI) was 241 in the ‘poor’ category. On Tuesday, AQI was 324 in the ‘very poor’ zone.

This is a major improvement from Sunday when the city had recorded the worst air day since 2016, with an AQI reading of 494.

As air quality improved, schools reopened on Wednesday with a large number of students seen using anti-pollution masks to protect them from health hazard.

However, pollution monitoring agencies had forecast that air quality could deteriorate briefly on Wednesday for reduced wind speed and cloud formation.

“A Western Disturbance is approaching Delhi. The wind direction will change to southwesterly, which may bring moisture leading to a dip in air quality, however, it won’t reach to ‘severe plus’ levels like Sunday,” said a senior scientist at the IMD.

On Tuesday the wind speed was around 20-25 kmph, which flushed the pollutants trapped in the air. This may reduce to 8-10 kmph on Wednesday.

Source: Hindustantimes

Tags
Air qualityAir Quality IndexaqidelhiDiwaliNCRSchoolstudent
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.