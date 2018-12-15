‘Demand For Bodoland Won’t Subside’

NET Bureau

The statehood movement for a separate Bodoland seemed to have gain momentum as various groups- All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Peoples’ Joint Action Committee for Boroland Movement (PJACBM) and National Democratic Front of Boroland-Progressive (NDFB-P) have jointly reaffirmed that there won’t be any compromise unless the government permanently resolves the Bodoland statehood issue through political dialogue.

A grand mass gathering was organised on Friday at Barama in Baksa district in support a separate Bodoland state within the Indian constitution.

Thousands of activists from different movement groups and supporters with banner, placards thronged at Barama and shouted slogans demanding early creation of Bodoland to meet good governance and healthy integration in the state. The agitators shouted slogans like – ‘no solution no rest’, ‘no Bodoland no rest’, ‘do for Bodoland, die for Bodoland’, ‘we want Bodoland’, ‘Jwi Bodo Harini Jwi’ etc.

“The conspiracy to eradicate the unique culture, rich language and traditions of the community by the privileged section of the state are the main reason of the continuous Bodoland movement. The community along with the underprivileged section of people have to fight for every need, socio-cultural issues and for right to education in the state,” said the movement leaders during the rally.

“It is very unfortunate that, as a citizen we don’t have access in many rights entitled by the various provisions of the Constitution of India. Our dreams and aspirations cannot be realised unless we have a separate state. There is demand for a Central University since couple of decades but that has been established at Tezpur and Silchar, there is demand of AIIMS in lower Assam but AIIMS is established at Amingaon near Guwahati, Medical College is established by Assam Government in many places but not in proposed Bodoland region,” they added.

“The Bodoland movement is one of the reasons amongst others that brought into existence the National Federation for New States (NFNS). All such groups in the country who are demanding creation of separate statehood are now doing so under the banner of NFNS,” they further said.

Secretary & spokesperson NFNS from Vidharva Swapnajit Sanyal, UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma, United Minority Cell president Lusup Ali, PJACBM Convenor Sucil Das, MCLA Maothi Brahma Hajowary were prominent speakers on the mass gathering.

SOURCE: The Hills Times

Image Credit: