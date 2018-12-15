Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 15 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

‘Demand For Bodoland Won’t Subside’

‘Demand For Bodoland Won’t Subside’
December 15
11:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The statehood movement for a separate Bodoland seemed to have gain momentum as various groups- All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Peoples’ Joint Action Committee for Boroland Movement (PJACBM) and National Democratic Front of Boroland-Progressive (NDFB-P) have jointly reaffirmed that there won’t be any compromise unless the government permanently resolves the Bodoland statehood issue through political dialogue.

A grand mass gathering was organised on Friday at Barama in Baksa district in support a separate Bodoland state within the Indian constitution.

Thousands of activists from different movement groups and supporters with banner, placards thronged at Barama and shouted slogans demanding early creation of Bodoland to meet good governance and healthy integration in the state. The agitators shouted slogans like – ‘no solution no rest’, ‘no Bodoland no rest’, ‘do for Bodoland, die for Bodoland’, ‘we want Bodoland’, ‘Jwi Bodo Harini Jwi’ etc.

“The conspiracy to eradicate the unique culture, rich language and traditions of the community by the privileged section of the state are the main reason of the continuous Bodoland movement. The community along with the underprivileged section of people have to fight for every need, socio-cultural issues and for right to education in the state,” said the movement leaders during the rally.

“It is very unfortunate that, as a citizen we don’t have access in many rights entitled by the various provisions of the Constitution of India. Our dreams and aspirations cannot be realised unless we have a separate state. There is demand for a Central University since couple of decades but that has been established at Tezpur and Silchar, there is demand of AIIMS in lower Assam but AIIMS is established at Amingaon near Guwahati, Medical College is established by Assam Government in many places but not in proposed Bodoland region,” they added.

“The Bodoland movement is one of the reasons amongst others that brought into existence the National Federation for New States (NFNS). All such groups in the country who are demanding creation of separate statehood are now doing so under the banner of NFNS,” they further said.

Secretary & spokesperson NFNS from Vidharva Swapnajit Sanyal, UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma, United Minority Cell president Lusup Ali, PJACBM Convenor Sucil Das, MCLA Maothi Brahma Hajowary were prominent speakers on the mass gathering.

SOURCE: The Hills Times

Image Credit:

Tags
ABSUbodolandBodoland StateBodoland Statehood DemandSeparate Bodoland
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.