Sat, 07 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ Continues

July 07
13:43 2018
Seven organisations of eastern Nagaland have reiterated their demand for a separate State of ‘Frontier Nagaland’. Reaffirming their August 24, 2012 resolution wherein it was resolved that the demand for a separate State was “uncompromising”, the organisations said that other than a separate Assembly, no other form of arrangement would be acceptable to the people of eastern Nagaland under the aegis of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO).

This was stated in a joint consultative meeting held in Mon district on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by representatives of the seven organisations including Chang Khulei Setshang, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Konyak Union, Phom Peoples’ Council, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Yimchunger Tribal Council, ENPO and Eastern Naga Students’ Federation.

Tags
ENPOFrontier Nagaland Demand
