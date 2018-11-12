Demand For Independent Probe into Agnes Kharshiing Attack Grows Lowder

NET Bureau

The demand for an independent probe into the attack on social activist Agnes Kharshiing is growing louder with former Meghalaya Home Minister RG Lyngdoh too saying an impartial probe is required to unravel the incident.

The demand for an independent probe has arisen because the present East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger has found himself embroiled in the illegal coal mining and transportation syndicate.

An activist who is the chairman of North East Indigenous Peoples Federation, Marshall Biam recently lodged an FIR against several persons for abduction and threat to his life in which he accused the SP of East Jaintia Hills asking him to withdraw an FIR he filed previously against the in-charge of Khliehriat police station.

What was an open secret that there is a coal mafia-police-politician nexus is slowly coming out in the open. Now, when the attack on Kharshiing is being probed by the same police official a fair investigation is doubtful.

“There has to be an independent probe. This nexus of policemen being involved has to be investigated fairly,” the former Home Minister said speaking to The Assam Tribune.

He said that illegal coal mining activity in Jaintia Hills is much more than meets the eye. “We have to dig the surface and look beneath and find out who all are involved in these illegal activities,” Lyngdoh said.

In fact, the area where Kharshiing’s attack took place falls under the same police station headed by the officer in-charge who has been accused of being hand-in-glove with the illegal coal miners.

Three days into the attack, East Jaintia Hills police has so far been able to nab just two persons allegedly involved in the attack when there were over 30 people involved. “All those who were involved have to be arrested and dealt with as per the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kharshiing’s condition is still critical and is on life support, the doctors said today. She has two broken ribs, an injury to her spine, apart from serious head injuries. Her colleague Amita Sangma’s condition has improved and is now stable.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune