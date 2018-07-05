Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 05 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Demand For Patharkhmah Civil Sub-Division

Demand For Patharkhmah Civil Sub-Division
July 05
15:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The list of demand for civil sub-divisions is expanding with the latest addition being Pathar-khmah in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya.
Jirang NPP (National People’s Party) MLA Sosthenes Sohtun is the latest elected representative who has demanded creation of civil sub-division under his constituency.

“We have met Deputy Chief Minister (of NPP) Prestone Tynsong and submitted a memorandum demanding upgradation of Pathar-khmah administrative unit to a civil sub-division,” Sohtun told reporters in Shillong on Wednesday. He, however, said there was no assurance from the government. “The deputy chief minister told us that the government is going to examine the matter,” he added. According to Sohtun, this is for the first time that a written representation on the issue was submitted.

Patharkhmah administrative unit was created 23 years ago and “it is high time that it should be upgraded to a civil sub-division”, the MLA asserted.

“The creation of the civil sub-division will bring the administration closer to the people and it will benefit those residing in the border villages with Assam,” he said.

- The Shillong Times

Tags
Patharkhmah
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.