Demand For Patharkhmah Civil Sub-Division

The list of demand for civil sub-divisions is expanding with the latest addition being Pathar-khmah in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya.

Jirang NPP (National People’s Party) MLA Sosthenes Sohtun is the latest elected representative who has demanded creation of civil sub-division under his constituency.

“We have met Deputy Chief Minister (of NPP) Prestone Tynsong and submitted a memorandum demanding upgradation of Pathar-khmah administrative unit to a civil sub-division,” Sohtun told reporters in Shillong on Wednesday. He, however, said there was no assurance from the government. “The deputy chief minister told us that the government is going to examine the matter,” he added. According to Sohtun, this is for the first time that a written representation on the issue was submitted.

Patharkhmah administrative unit was created 23 years ago and “it is high time that it should be upgraded to a civil sub-division”, the MLA asserted.

“The creation of the civil sub-division will bring the administration closer to the people and it will benefit those residing in the border villages with Assam,” he said.

