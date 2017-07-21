Demand in Lok Sabha for Repeal of AFSPA from Northeast

A demand was made in the Lok Sabha on Friday by a Congress member for repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from north eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Congress member Ninog Ering also took a dig at the government for its “agreement” with NSCN(I-M) militant outfit reached about two years back, saying its details were shrouded in secrecy.

“There were two big secrets – Why Kattappa killed Baahubali and what was the agreement between the central government and NSCN(I-M). We got the answer why Kattappa killed Baahubali but nobody knows about that agreement…I asked about that but nobody replied,” he said while speaking on a private member bill.

“You signed an agreement. It is good but then what is the need for AFSPA now in states like Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal is a peace loving state… When you have resolved the issues, then AFSPA should be repealed particularly from the north eastern states,” Ering said.

AFSPA gives sweeping powers to the armed forces. Speaking on the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2015, he talked about the plight of schedule castes in the states and said those people are living in bad condition as they do not have proper infrastructure like schools for children.

Supporting the bill which relates to tribals’ welfare, he said amendment is required to promote the overall development of this area.

T Baite (INC) said amendments are required as scenario is changing in the country. He said there is paucity of funds and because of which it is difficult for district councils to develop infrastructure and development of the state.

Baite alleged the central government has not provided sufficient funds to the councils. “We have limited resources…I would request this House particularly the Home Minister to give us more funds,” he added.

He said Manipur has border with Myanmar and without proper funding it would be difficult to construct border fence. Bharatendra Singh (BJP) raised the issue of malfunctions in the election process of regional councils and rectification of voter list.

-PTI