Demand Made for Setting up Commission for Men

- NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Hundreds gathered in the National Capital on Sunday (September 2) for first ever conference about the need for formation of National Commission for Men on the lines of National Commission for Women, calling it a step towards equal gender justice

Organised at the Constitution Club of India by a group of people who identified themselves as concerned citizens moved by the injustice on men because of misuse of gender-based laws, absence of laws protecting men from domestic violence and gender-based crimes and apathy of the system towards men’s and boys’ issues, the conference touched upon various issues and subject that impact lives of men and boys in India.

The chief guest and keynote speakers for the conference were Member of Parliament Harinarayan Rajbhar and Anshul Verma. Both the members have extended their support and have assured that they will move a private member bill to take this idea ahead.

Anshul Verma had in past spoken in the parliament about the misuse of IPC 498A calling its victims “Shaadi Ke Shaheed” aka ‘Martyrs of Marriage’.

Pooja Bedi, famous Bollywood actor and writer, special guest and also a keynote speaker at the conference expressed her views about men’s commission, saying in current times there are many women who are misusing their rights and there is a need for a body that can listen to men’s problems too. She stressed how true equality means to support and justice for all irrespective of gender.

Anil Kumar, co-founder, Save Indian Family Foundation, presented the data on Male Suicides in India and the immediate need for bridging the empathy gap for men which is causing these suicides to grow every year. He shared how domestic disputes take lives of several men in India today but we don’t even recognize that men suffer from domestic violence.

The conference also saw a very emotional personal sharing by the family of Arvind Bharti, a young lawyer who committed suicide last year because of harassment and false cases by his ex-wife. The documentary film ‘Martyrs of Marriage’ by Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on the misuse of IPC 498A was also shown during the conference.

A 15 point memorandum of demands was handed over by the organisers to Harinarayan Rajbhar, which included demands like formation of National Commission for Men, a dedicated body to look after men’s issues, men’s well-being, men’s welfare and injustice that men are facing today in Indian society, to celebrate International Men’s Day in the parliament on November 19 and have dedicated discussion on men’s issues on that day and express gratitude to men for their contribution towards society in every sphere, a National Helpline for Men where men can also report their problems and seek help etc.

A resolution was taken at the end of the conference by audience, speakers, organisers and activists alike that the activities to make men’s commission a reality shall continue until a body is setup by the government to look into men’s issues.