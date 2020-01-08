Demand to open industrial hub on WIMCO land in Dhubri Circuit House

NET Bureau

A memorandum was submitted by the AGP-BJP to the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Transport, Parliamentary Affairs, Act East Policy, Skills Entrepreneurs & Employment, Government of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary on the demand to open Industrial Hub / Industrial Cluster Units in the land of Western India Match Company (WIMCO), at Dhubri Circuit House on Tuesday.

A joint team of AGP-BJP led by BJP Dhubri district unit president Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, stressed setting up an industrial hub in the land of WIMCO with ITC group and PPP model as ITC had shown no interest to open any industry after purchasing WIMCO.

The memorandum stated that in view of prevailing poor socio-economic conditions of the people living in this district, an industrial hub was needed soon to uplift economic condition with raw materials available in this part of the state.

“There is no industry worth mentioning the name and only medium-scale industry – Western India Match Company (WIMCO) established by a Swedish company in 1925, was closed down in 1996. Later, the entire land measuring around 175 bighas of land along with infrastructure, was sold to the ITC business group in 2001,” the memorandum further stated.

“It was only a couple of months ago that some activities like measuring the land were noticed by the people. We apprehend that ITC may secretly sell the land or convert the entire land into the real estate business,” the memorandum stated. “If this happens then we will be doomed,” stated the memorandum.

Source: The Sentinel