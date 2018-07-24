Demands of Mizo Convention for Autonomous Regional Council

Intensifying their demand for Autonomous Regional Council, the Mizo Convention of Jampui Hill on Monday met Joyram Engleng, Assam politician and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council, at Eden Tourist Lodge in Jampui Hill.

This visit to Jampui Hill is the second time for Engleng and this time he is accompanying Minister Santana Chakma on her tour of the constituency. His first visit to the Hill was during the pre-poll campaign at the early part of the year.

When contacted through phone, Dr Zairemthiam Pachuau, General Secretary of the Mizo Convention expressed his satisfaction over the meeting and said, “…a wide range of topics has been discussed with our guest within the context of JAMPUI MIZO AUTONOMOUS REGIONAL COUNCIL, and we have been enlightened and encouraged from his knowledge and experiences about the Sixth Schedule that Engleng has shared with us, it was an open, frank and fruitful discussion.”

For the record, leaders of the Mizo Convention will proceed to Agartala on 28th July to meet different state dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, to press for their various demands.