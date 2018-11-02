Denied ticket, Renu Jogi writes to Sonia Gandhi

Denied a ticket to seek re-election from Chhattisgarh’s Kota, former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s wife Renu Jogi has written to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi informing her decision to contest from the same seat.

In her letter, Renu Singh explained how she remained loyal to the Congress even though the party “humiliated” her husband.

“I kept the Congress and Gandhi family above my own family and served the party even when my husband, Ajit Jogi, was humiliated and forced to form his own party,” Renu said in the letter.

She also slammed state Congress party leaders for their attitude towards her and Ajit Jogi.

“I was not invited to meetings. I was removed from the post of deputy leader of the house. Leaders from my own party took jibes at me. Demeaned my husband and son over a fake CD,” she wrote.

“I feel sad to inform you that there is no conscience in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Party to examine the self-esteem and sacrifice of a loyal and senior woman worker. Perhaps you are constrained, so you delayed in making the right decision,” Renu wrote in the letter after mentioning that she stood by the UPA chairperson in all adverse situations out of respect for the love she had displayed.

Renu Jogi did not give any further details on her decision to contest from Kota. Renu, the sitting member of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from Kota, has been replaced by Vibhor Singh.

Ajit Jogi had left the Congress and formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) in 2016.