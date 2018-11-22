Department of Science & Technology handpicks Tezpur University to promote R&D in the NE region

NET Bureau

What may turn out to be a major boost for the entire Northeastern region as a whole in terms of Research &Development output (R&D), Intellectual Property (IP), Research Translation and Technology Commercialization, as the country’s premier academic & research institution, Tezpur University (TU) has been handpicked by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) New Delhi, as one of the nodal centers in the North Eastern region for establishing the Technology Enabling Centre (TEC). This has a fund allocation of Rs. 5 crore to each nodal center to create an Ecosystem for Technology Development and to provide a platform to network researchers with other institutes, National laboratories and industry for developing a self-sustainable TEC, through the next 5 years.

A three-member team constituted by the Dean, School of Engineering, Prof. C. L. Mahanta, Head, Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), Dr. Soumik Roy and Coordinator, Tezpur University Intellectual Property Rights Cell, Prof. Pritam Deb of Tezpur University presented the proposal in front of Expert Advisory Group (EAG) constituted by the DST on TEC at Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai on September 24, 2018. Tezpur University has competed with some of the best universities of India and received the Center.In coming months, the TU TEC team will undergo an orientation programme at IIT Delhi for establishment of this project at TU.

“Very shortly the University is planning to organize one dissemination workshop along with academic institutions of the regions and industries” said Dr. Soumik Roy, Head, CIIE.

“A rapid expansion has beenobserved, overa period of time, in the R&D output of the country, in

terms of publications, IP, research translation and technology commercialization etc. Theseoutcomes are playing an important role in the country’s economic development, as evidenced by

various rankings and performance matrices. Academia is the prime resource in any country for

generating new knowledge and its conversionto wealth. Hence, establishing of TEC at Tezpur University may usher new ideas in terms R&D in the NE region”, Dr. Roy further added.