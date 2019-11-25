Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 25 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam
November 25
16:48 2019
NET Bureau

The Maharashtra government on Monday closed investigation into 9 of the 20 FIRs registered against new deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

The scam, during the Congress-NCP-rule, is pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore and relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra.

However, the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau DG Parambir Singh said that the cases closed today were not related to Ajit Pawar.

“None of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” Maharashtra Anti-corrption Bureau DG Parambit Singh said.

Soon after the news broke Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to slam the chief minister.

“From never, never, never to forever, forever, forever. Temporary CM signing his first order to grant clean chit for his temporary deputy?” the Sena leader tweeted.

The Congress, Sena’s new alliance partner in Maharashtra, too stepped up the attack on CM Fadnavis over the issue.

“No wonder, the only decision taken in ‘public interest’ by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance. The BJP way of probity in public life,” tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Source: Hindustantimes

deputy chief minister Ajit Pawarirrigation scamMaharashtra
