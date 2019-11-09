Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 09 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Deputy CM Chowna Mein awarded the Best Ministers 2019

November 09
20:03 2019
NET Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday was awarded the Best Ministers 2019 by renowned Fame India Magazine along with survey agency Asia Post, who conducted the survey of best ministers for year 2019, across all states in 21 different categories. The award was presented to DCM Chowna Mein by Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The survey was conducted on seven points like personality, image, performance, impact, department understanding, popularity, foresight and work style and result assessed in different categories. Opinion was taken from about 12700 intelligent people across the country and elected the best 21 ministers from the country.

