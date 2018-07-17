DESAM demands End to Ongoing MU Crisis

Around six members of Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) including its general Secretary were injured in a police action when they tried to storm the BJP Manipur Pradesh office in Imphal on Monday.

The DESAM is demanding declaration of semester examination of the colleges, sources said. The incident happened around 11.45 am on Monday. It has also been demanding an immediate end to the ongoing crisis in Manipur University.

Manipur University Teachers Association, Manipur University Students Union and Manipur University Staff Association in a joint emergency meeting has condemned the alleged police brutality. The meeting also resolved to demand a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, a State BJP delegation led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday met Union Human Resources Development(HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar in his official residence.

The delegation apprised him about the ongoing impasse in Manipur University and also submitted a copy of the State Cabinet’s suggestion of setting up an Enquiry Committee to look into the issues raised by Manipur University community.

Further, the delegation requested the Union Minister to review the composition of the Enquiry Committee constituted by HRD Ministry and impressed upon him the need for the panel to be headed by a retired High Court Judge.

The delegation also met Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh and submitted a joint memorandum, detailing the party State unit’s viewpoint on the Framework Agreement.

Later, the Chief Minister met Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed the Indo-Myanmar boundary pillar issue.

The Union Minister agreed to send a joint team of Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Survey of India for verification of Border Pillar 80-82.

- The Assam Tribune