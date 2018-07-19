DESAM GS to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Arm Caused During Protest

General secretary of Democratic Alliance of Students’ Association Manipur (DESAM), Oinam Shital, whose arm was fractured when a truck ran over it during a student-police clash in Imphal, Manipur on Monday, will be operated on Thursday.

He was injured while agitating at BJP party office, Nityaipat Chuthek demanding the ouster of vice-chancellor of Manipur University, Adya Prasad Pandey. DESAM was showing solidarity to the protest launched by the varsity accusing its VC of administrative misconduct and financial indiscretions.

When the police tried to use force against the agitating students at BJP office area in an attempt to control the protesting students, Shital fell back on the road and his arm was run over by a truck which was passing by.

He was immediately admitted to Raj Medicity Hospital, Imphal after receiving the injury. The doctor said that Shital will need to undergo types of operations for his fractured arm and scapula, and for that the first will be done in his scapula at 1 pm on Thursday.

Shital is a student of LMS Law College, in his third semester. He is originally from Topaching, Kakching Khunou, Manipur.

Four other students who were injured in similar clashes with police were admitted in the same hospital.

North-East India Development Party (NEIDP) in view of the conditions of the students donated Rs. 20,000 for their medical treatment on Wednesday. President of the party, Doukhomang Khongsai assured that all medical assistance will be extended to Shital, who received major injuries.

The party condemned the government for using force to the students, who had been demanding their right to study and bring normalcy in the university. It is a delay tactics played by the government in setting up an enquiry team that eventually caused the students to receive physical injuries, Doukhomang said.

He also demanded befitting punishment to those personnel who lathi-charged the students even to the point of causing the incident of fracturing.

The state NEIDP president who visited the injured students was also accompanied by party leaders, general secretary, O. Malesh, vice president, Th, Bopen, general secretary (organisation) M. Ranjit Singh and general secretary of central working committee (CWC) Wahengbam Khelindra among others.

- Imphal Free Press