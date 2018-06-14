Development is the Only Answer to Violence: Modi

Development is the only answer to violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bhilai on Thursday, in an apparent message to the naxals who have been indulging in a violent campaign in Chattisgarh.

Addressing a rally in Bhilai after dedicating various development projects in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this year, he said his government is working on creating an “atmosphere of trust”.

He listed various initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led central and state governments. “I think development is the only answer to violence and conspiracy of any sort. The trust emanating from development ends violence of any type,” he told the gathering here.

His comments made here assume significance as Chhattisgarh has been reeling under naxal insurgency and has witnessed large scale violence by the ultras.

Talking about creating “an atmosphere of trust”, the prime minister said his government has ensured that a part of the earnings from the natural resources like minerals would be spent on the welfare of locals.

Accordingly, Chattisgarh has received Rs 3000 crore as additional funds, which would be spent on hospitals, schools, roads and toilets, he said.

He also said that the central government was working towards increasing the income of tribals and those living in backward areas.

Among the various projects launched today was the air service between Jagdalpur and Raipur. Modi said his dream was to see anyone wearing a ‘hawai chappa’ flying in a ‘hawai jahaz’ (plane).

He said this was the objective of the ‘Udaan’ scheme of the central government, intended to connect small cities and towns by air.

-PTI