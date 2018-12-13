Development Programme For Wrestlers on the Cards

NET Bureau

Tata Motors, the principal sponsors of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has set up the ‘Tata Motors Elite Wrestlers Development Programme to promote, encourage and develop rising Indian grapplers.

The programme, which aims for a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, will support the players with the best possible training and coaching facilities, enabled by renowned foreign coaches, support staff and international exposure.

“The programme will appoint top class foreign coaches for both men and women squads, best possible support staff who will work both on the physical and mental development of the athletes and organise premium exposure trips for elite Indian wrestlers so that they train and hone themselves according to the global training standards,” Tata Motors said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The support staff will include experienced physiotherapists, biomechanics, mental trainers and nutritionists. In addition, Tata Motors will also provide insurance cover to the Indian wrestlers,” the statement added.

The wrestlers will also be awarded central contracts. For the first time in the history of Indian sports, Tata Motors, along with WFI has announced central contracts to a sport other than cricket, assuring guaranteed benefits to Indian wrestlers.

The central contracts are annual retainers that will be spread across 150 players as per grades and assure basic annual earnings for the players, through the sport.

Commenting on the partnership, WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said: ” Tata Motors coming on board as Indian Wrestling’s development partner will go a long way in creating a strong sporting ecosystem and strengthening our elite programme.”

“These facilities will help wrestlers focus fully on themselves and prepare for the toughest tests before winning medals for the country. WFI is grateful for the trust shown in the Federation by Tata Motors and strongly believes that this binding and cooperation will eventually help make a strong beginning for wrestling in India,” he added.

SOURCE: The News Minute

Image Credit: ScoopWhoop