Devendra Fadnavis quits as chief minister hours after Supreme Court ordered Maharashtra floor test tomorrow

NET Bureau

Devendra Fadnavis quit as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday, hours after his deputy Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had tendered his resignation.

“After this [press conference], I will go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the government. But that will be a very unstable government as there is huge difference of opinions,” Fadnavis said at a media briefing.

Ajit Pawar decided to support BJP and gave us letters of support, based on that we decided to form the government, said Fadnavis.

“In elections clear majority was given to Mahayuti and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for BJP because BJP won 70 percent seats out of all seats we contested,” Fadnavis said.

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered floor test for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to prove his majority in the House saying there is a “possibility of horse trading” in case of delay.

As a month has elapsed after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections it is “incumbent upon the court to protect the democratic values” for which “immediate floor test” is the “most effective mechanism” to curtail unlawful practices such as horse trading as well as to avoid uncertainty and to effectuate smooth running of democracy by ensuring a stable Government, it said.

The apex court asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure that all the elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5:00 PM for paving the way for floor test.

Source: Hindustantimes