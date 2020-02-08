Devotees throng Srimanta Sankardev Sangha ’s 89th annual conference on third day

NET Bureau

The 3rd day of the 89th annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha started with Naam prasanga at 7 in the morning. It was followed by a 16 km long Bhagawat Bhraman. Thousands of devotees participated in it.

Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Kamalakanta Gogoi hoisted the Dharma Dhwaja in presence of secretary of the reception committee Chandra Kr Bhuyan, general secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Babul Bora, working president of the reception committee Atul Bora. After hoisting the Dharma Dhwaja, Padadhikar offered a speech, in which he said, “The anti-social or dividing elements will have no effects upon the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. The soul of the Sankardev Sangha remains the same and the number of its branches is increasing day by day.”

He also urged all the people to not to give any space to the elements who are spreading rumors against the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. A 16 km long Bhagawat Bhraman also started from the conference site and proceeded towards Tamuli Pothar on NH-37 and returned to the conference site via Mohura.

An open meeting session was also held in the afternoon. Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjit Dass, President of the Sahitya Sakha committee Dr Suresh Chandra Bora, Padadhikar Kamakanta Gogoi, former Padadhikar Bhabendranath Deka, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora were present and addressed the devotees.

In the programme, Sashi Chandra Borboruah Award was also conferred to ex-professor of Srimanta Sankardev University and writer Lt. Prodip Hazarika. In his speech, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha is not only a conference, but the wind of soulful devotion is blowing in here. The conference site is becoming like heaven with presence of lakhs of devotees.”

Sarma also mentioned that all the creation of the Srimanta Sankardev has shown the world the real way of living a life. He also stated that Srimanta Sankardev is a centralized soul character of religious path in the context of India and beyond. “Srimanta Sankardev Sangha is a place, where we come not as BJP, AGP or Congress party members, but we all come as devotees here.” Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that Assam government will be offering 10 lakhs of rupees to all schools under Srimanta Sankardev Sangha.

Source: The Sentinel