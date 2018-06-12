DG Rank IPS Officer Demoted to IG in Tripura

The Tripura government has demoted a senior IPS officer, who was allegedly given “illegal ad hoc” promotion despite the CBI filing a criminal case against him for “possessing” disproportionate assets, from the rank of the DGP to the IGP.

In an order, issued last week, the Tripura government said K Nagaraj, a 1983 batch Indian Police Service officer, had been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police despite the fact that criminal and disciplinary proceedings were pending against him.

Therefore, in the public interest, the Tripura governor is pleased to cancel the ad hoc promotions granted to Nagaraj and revert him to the post of Inspector General of Police, an order issued by Additional Secretary in the Tripura government Santosh Das said.

The order came in the wake of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the cadre controlling authority of the IPS, had made serious objections to such “illegal ad hoc” promotions granted to Nagaraj and directed the Tripura government to take corrective measures and to revert the officer to the post of Inspector General of Police.

“After careful review and considering all facts on records related to his promotion, the government of Tripura has come to the conclusion that the promotion given to K Nagaraj, IPS, was in complete violation of IPS promotion guidelines and extant rules,” the order said.

Nagaraj was suspended in 2005 when he was serving as the Deputy Inspector General in the CRPF, Hyderabad after the CBI had filed a criminal case against him for possessing disproportionate assets.

-PTI