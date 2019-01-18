Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

DGBRLt Gen Harpal Singh Visits Indo-China Border

January 18
12:49 2019
NET Bureau

The Director-General Border Roads (DGBR), Lt Gen Harpal Singh, AVSM, VSMvisited the road sector of 44 BRTF in the forward district of Shi-Yumi on Tato-Manigong-Tadadege road and Yarlung-Lamang road along the Indo China Border in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on  Wednesday.

The DG directed all staff to expedite the progress of various ongoing works to complete timely the allotted tasks of the current financial year. Singh interacted with troops in forward areas andappreciated the works being done by the GREF personnel amidst difficult terrains and inclement weather. He also motivated to maintain quality work as well as safety of the persons while working. He was accompanied by Additional DG(East) PKH Singh,VSM. DGBR during his extensive tour to Arunachal Pradesh.

 

The DGBRalso visited Headquarters of Chief Engineer Project Brahmank at Raneghat and was briefed about works being executed by BRO by the Chief Engineer RKDhiman,VSM

Tags
Director-General Border RoadsIndo-China Border
