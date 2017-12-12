Dhammapiya Elected New Secretary General of Intl Buddhist Confederation

Buddhist monk Dhammapiya from Tripura has been elected as the new secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

He was elected on the post at the second general assembly of the IBC held in New Delhi, said a statement from the organisation.

The IBC is a global Buddhist forum for preservation and development of heritage sites of the religion in India and other parts of the world.

More than 150 international participants, including around 80 from India, met for the election of the new general secretary and members of the governing councils of the organisation.

The Dalai Lama delivered a message to the congregation through video. A keynote address was delivered by the chief guest, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, it said.

On the occasion, a governing board was also elected with representatives from Mongolia, Australia, Mexico, Bhutan, Uganda and other countries, the statement added.

