Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Dhammapiya Elected New Secretary General of Intl Buddhist Confederation

Dhammapiya Elected New Secretary General of Intl Buddhist Confederation
December 12
08:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Buddhist monk Dhammapiya from Tripura has been elected as the new secretary general of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

He was elected on the post at the second general assembly of the IBC held in New Delhi, said a statement from the organisation.

The IBC is a global Buddhist forum for preservation and development of heritage sites of the religion in India and other parts of the world.

More than 150 international participants, including around 80 from India, met for the election of the new general secretary and members of the governing councils of the organisation.

The Dalai Lama delivered a message to the congregation through video. A keynote address was delivered by the chief guest, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, it said.

On the occasion, a governing board was also elected with representatives from Mongolia, Australia, Mexico, Bhutan, Uganda and other countries, the statement added.

-PTI

Tags
DhammapiyaInternational Buddhist Confederation
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.