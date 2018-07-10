Dharna in Delhi for Early Solution to Indo-Naga Political Issue

Janata Dal (U) Nagaland staged a dharna at 7th Jantar Mandar Road, New Delhi and urged upon the Government of India to expedite the process of negotiation for early solution to Indo-Naga political issue on Monday.

Among the many placards displayed in the rally include; “Urgent solution. No more delay”, “Convene special session for early Naga solution”, “Modiji, Please live upto your promises.”

Through the dharna, it appealed Government of India to convene a special session of the parliament for urgent honorable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process.

Nagaland’s minister for agriculture and cooperation, G.Kaito Aye also joined the dharna.

The JD (U) Nagaland placed on record its appreciation to National leader ranks and files led by Afaque Ahmed Khan, the national secretary and coordinator of the North East Executive Council (NEEC), JD(U) for their enthusiastic participation in support of the early solution to the Indo- Naga issue.

JD (U) Nagaland president Senchumo (NSN) Lotha had recently stated during a press conference in Kohima that an early solution to the Naga solution has been a part of its last election manifesto and now being a part of the government “ we sincerely feel that we must carry on with our desire for early solution for which we want to be more pragmatic.”

