Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Dhing MLA Aminul Islam arrested

April 07
15:54 2020
NET News Desk

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), MLA, from Dhing Constituency Aminul Islam has been arrested from his Dhing residence by Nagaon Police, for allegedly posting provocative messages on social media platform on the Nizamuddin Markaz attendees who have been put into quarantine.

Islam was arrested in the wee hours of April 7 and was interrogated by the Nagaon Police. As per reports Nagaon Police had received an audio clip, wherein Islam mentioned that those people associated with the Nizamuddin congregation and put into quarantines are facing harassment.

According to local reports, Islam has been charged for communalising the government’s effort in containing the coronavirus crisis.

