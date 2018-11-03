Dhola Killings: BJP Blames Provocative Statements; Search For Culprits Begin

NET Bureau

The ruling BJP in Assam on Friday said that provocative statements made in recent times by some groups and individuals are to be blamed for the Dhola killings and appealed to the State government to initiate a “thorough and impartial” probe into the entire matter.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass criticised a section of the media for airing the provocative statements made by certain groups and individuals and said that it has vitiated the atmosphere.

“Certain provocative and insensitive speeches and statements of some persons and organizations, which were repeatedly telecast in a section of the media, has led to the death of five innocent persons… This is an attempt to stall the journey of peace and progress embarked on by the BJP government,” he said.

Dass said that some elements have been repeatedly making inflammatory statements on sensitive matters, like the NRC update process and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“Yesterday’s incident is a fallout of that,” Dass said.

Condemning the brutal killing of five innocent persons in the attack, Dass said that the State BJP has demanded the Assam government to initiate a thorough and fair probe into the provocative comments as well as yesterday’s incident.

He said some elements are trying to create a “terror-like” situation to put a brake in the developmental activities undertaken by the BJP-led regime.

“We doubt that some political party could be behind this. It was done with an aim to hamper peace and derail development works of the government, but they will not be successful,” Dass said.

The senior BJP leader accused the Congress of attempting to create confusion in the minds of the people and added that leaders of the Opposition party have been speaking in divergent voices on issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“People of Assam are suffering and paying the price for the sins committed by the Congress. This is a well known fact that BJP unites, while Congress party divides. Since last few months the Congress has been trying to unsettle the peace of the State by raising emotional issues, forgoing logic and reason and encouraging divisive tendencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, security forces, including Assam Police, Army and paramilitary have launched a massive manhunt to nab those involved in the killing of five persons in Dhola area in Tinsukia district last night.

Assam Police sources told The Assam Tribune that the combing operation against the banned ULFA, which they believe is behind the killings, has been launched along the India-Myanmar border areas, besides many other areas which are considered as the hotbed of militants.

Police on Friday recovered several empty cartridges from the spot where five persons were gunned down on Thursday evening using AK 47 rifles.

“We have cordoned off certain areas where the militants might have fled to after committing the ghastly act. Coordinated search operation is on. The assailants would not be allowed to escape,” said a top Assam Police official.

Further, security across the district has been beefed up following the incident.

Meanwhile, Director General of Assam Police Kuladhar Saikia and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwalla are camping in Tinsukia district.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune