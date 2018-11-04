Dhola Killings: No One Will Be Spared, Asserts Assam CM

NET Bureau

Asserting that no one is above the law, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said strong action would be taken against anyone who tries to vitiate the atmosphere in the State with provocative statements.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Sonowal said that strict instructions have been issued to the police and security forces to nab the culprits involved in the gruesome killing of five persons at Dhola. At the same time, he warned that strong action, as per law, would be taken against anyone giving inflammatory statements. He expressed confidence that the police and security forces would be able to nab the culprits soon and restore peace in the State.

The Assam CM said he has thoroughly briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in the State in the aftermath of Dhola killings and senior police officers are now camping in the area overseeing a massive manhunt to nab the culprits.

Replying to a question on whether the State government would seek additional forces from the Centre to deal with the situation, the Assam CM further said the availability of forces, as of now, is comfortable for the State and hoped that security forces would be able to bring the situation under control.

Sonowal alleged that certain forces have been trying to create disturbance in the State for some time to stall the process of development. But at the same time, he asserted that with the cooperation of all sections of people, the government would be able to bring the situation under control.

“In the past also, there have been attempts to create disturbance in the State. But the people of Assam are now mature enough to understand the game plan of the anti-Assam forces and with the help of the people, we could restore normalcy. This time also, I am confident that we will be able to bring the situation under control with the help of the people,” the Assam CM added.

The Assam CM further pointed out that in a democratic country, every citizen has the right to express their feelings. But no one should cross the limit and one should maintain dignity and democratic values while expressing their feelings.

“Citizens must strengthen the bond of unity for all-round development of the State. No one should try to create division in the greater Assamese society and if anyone tries to do so, he or she will face strong action as per laws of the land. We must all work together if we have to make our dream of making Assam one of the top states of the country a reality,” added the Assam CM.