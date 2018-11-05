Dhola Killings: Police Suspect ULFA (I)

NET Bureau

Though the identity of those involved in the killing of five persons in Dhola is yet to be ascertained, police sources claimed that the needle of suspicion pointed towards the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent)- ULFA (I)- as the modus operandi of the culprits was similar to the operations launched by the militant outfit in the past.

Highly placed police sources told The Assam Tribune that though the ULFA (I) had denied its involvement in the killing, there are reasons to believe that the outfit was involved in it.

According to one input available with the police and security forces, the group, which was involved in the killing, moved out of the area towards Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh. But it is still not sure whether the group managed to enter the neighbouring country, where all the active militant groups of the region have strong bases.

Sources said that a massive manhunt has been launched and “all angles” are being covered in the investigation into the killing. But no insurgent group other than the ULFA (I) has any base in the area and it is hard to believe that any other group would be able to move into the area with sophisticated weapons to carry out such an operation.

When pointed out that the ULFA (I) had denied its involvement in the killing, sources pointed out that in the past also, the outfit had denied its involvement in such incidents of violence and later investigations proved otherwise.

Police have picked up one ULFA (I) sympathizer Diklai Gogoi on Saturday and he is now being questioned. Gogoi was earlier arrested for keeping a bomb with him and later he was released on bail. His movement in the area on the day on which the massacre of innocents took place raised suspicion that he must be aware of the movement of militants.

Sources revealed that though there was no specific input that the ULFA (I) would try to target innocent civilians, a general alert was issued to all districts to keep a close watch on the situation as there was apprehension that the ULFA (I) would try to indulge in some kind of violence by taking advantage of the situation arising out of the strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. In fact, after the explosion in Guwahati last month, the ULFA (I) claimed responsibility for it and said that the blast was triggered off to show the outfit’s opposition to the Bill.

Police sources further said that there were reports of movements of small groups of ULFA (I) militants in upper Assam districts bordering Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and only a month back. One hardcore militant was killed in a gun battle with the security forces.

Meanwhile, all the district police forces have been directed to keep a close watch on the situation to prevent further acts of violence and they have been asked to take strong action against trouble mongers and anyone found to be issuing inflammatory statements.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune