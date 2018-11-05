Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 05 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Dhola Killings: TMC Announce Rs 1 Lakh Compensation for Victim Families

November 05
09:42 2018
NET Bureau

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday visited Bisonimukh Kherbari village of Dhola in Tinsukia district and met the bereaved families of those killed by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.

The team, led by TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, expressed solidarity with the grieving families. The other members of the delegation were TMC Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.

Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia was also present during the TMC team’s visit to Dhola.

The TMC announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the victims.

Later speaking to newsmen, O’Brien said, “This is a humanitarian visit. This is a visit to stand with the grieving families.”

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team that reached Dhola on Saturday evening has started the investigation of the incident. A temporary camp of the CRPF has also been set up in Bisonimukh Kherbari village for the security of the panic-stricken people.

Former Sadiya MLA and BJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan also visited the victim families and express his condolence on Saturday evening.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

 

Assam KillingsDhola KillingsTinsukia KillingsTMCTMC Delegation in Assam
