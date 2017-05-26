Sat, 27 May 2017

Dhola-Sadiya Bridge a Brainchild of Congress: Tarun Gogoi

May 26
15:22 2017
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday attacked the BJP-led central government for trying to take credit for the newly constructed longest bridge on Lohit river in Assam, saying that it was the brainchild of the Congress.

Today is one of the greatest days for the people of Assam as the India’s longest and Asia’s second longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge is inaugurated by Prime Miniser Narendra Modi, Gogoi said in a series of tweets.

The bridge was our brainchild and it was approved in 2009 by the Union Cabinet and physical work started in 2011 where the work was awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, he said.

The Congress leader’s remarks came soon after Modi inaugurated the bridge and accused the Congress of delaying its construction.

The 9.15-km long Dhola-Sadiya Bridge over Lohit river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river, was constructed at a cost of Rs 950 crore and will connect Assam with eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress leader also thanked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Road Transport Minister Oscar Fernandes for approving the mega bridge project.

We are grateful to Dr Manmohan Singh and the then surface transport minister as per the Indian culture for this great gift to Assam. People of Assam will remain grateful forever for this valuable gift, he said.

-IANS

Dhola-Sadiya Bridge
