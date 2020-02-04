Dibang Valley to be top tourist destination: CM

NET Bureau

Pema Khandu became the first Chief Minister ever to travel by road to Dibang Valley district HQs Anini from Itanagar to join Mishmi community in celebrating 52nd central Reh festival on Feb 1 last.

Icing on the cake, particularly for Anini people, was attendance of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who also travelled for about 9-hour by road from Dibrugarh.

Greeting the people, Khandu said that this festival is identity of the community that honours their priests who are at core of the festival. He profusely thanked Siddiqui by accepted the invitation and arriving despite bad road conditions. Siddiqui also meet Army personnel guarding the frontiers.

Lauding the scenic Dibang Valley beauty, Khandu said Anini and adjoining areas have optimum potential to become the top tourist destination for visitor from across the globe.

“People know about Tawang and Mechuka, but I can vouch that if we mix Tawang and Mechuka, the by-product will be Anini! I guarantee that Dibang Valley will emerge as the most sought after tourist destination of the state in future,” he said.

Khandu Assuring completion of ongoing two-lane Roing-Anini highway in four years which would catapult sea change in the district, he said. Pointing out that the initial 230-km stretch work is taking time due to district’s difficult terrain and distinct topographical features, but it is the GoAP’s top priority agenda, he said.

Terming various forms of tourism as the greatest potential of the district, he urged the youth to equip themselves with hospitality trade. He encouraged people to go for Home Stays as tourists, especially foreginers, prefer to stay with locals rather than in hotels.

Pointing out that despite the state still lags behind, but the need of the hour is to attract outside investment for speedy industrialization, he said, adding the GoAP has framed an industrial and investment policy to offer various incentives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to be chief guest of Statehood Day celebration on Feb 20 would release the policy, he disclosed.

Making a fervent plea to the people not to be swayed away by misinformation about proposed hydropower project in the district, he urged them to be state building partners for successful implementation of various projects. “Contact me or the chief secretary Naresh Kumar for seeking clarification in case of any doubts on the project,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum of local MLA Mopi Mihu, the CM assured to build Achenso-Biyanli road from under CRF or NESID and asked the CS to pursue it. On new circuit house at Anini, he assured to include its proposal in next budget.

Khandu earlier inaugurated a fire station, water treatment plant, laid foundations of SDO HQs at Arzoo, a mini-stadium, district hospital building & a mini secretariat at Anini, an innovative and multipurpose water harvesting plant at Gipulin. He also visited Army’s Kumaon Regiment camp here and interacted with officers and jawans.

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, the CS & DGP R P Upadhyay, among others, was present.

Source: The Arunachal Observer