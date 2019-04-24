Didn’t Complain Of EVM Malfunction Fearing Punishment: Ex-Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka

NET Bureau

Former Assam DGP Harekrishna Deka has alleged that the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine at a polling booth in Guwahati had malfunctioned as the machine displayed some other name and not the one he had voted for.

Mr Deka, however, said he did not lodge a formal complaint fearing punishment if the claim is not proved.

“My polling booth was Lachit Nagar LP School and I was the first to go inside. It was a bit late but I don’t know the reason. However, when I voted, it didn’t show the name of the candidate against whom I have pressed the button. It showed name of somebody else,” said Harekrishna Deka on Tuesday.

“I told them that there is some anomaly. They said that I can challenge it. They told that they will give me a receipt and I will have to pay Rs. 2 and then it will be checked. However, they said that in case I have given a false complaint I will be punished for six months,” said the former DGP.

“I don’t want to take the risk,” he said adding, “How do I know how will it be proven?”

There are 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. Voting was held for third and last phase for Assam for four seats on Tuesday.

Source: NDTV