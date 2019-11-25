Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

‘Didn’t earn single penny in last 5 years': Arvind Kejriwal appeals voters to help

‘Didn’t earn single penny in last 5 years': Arvind Kejriwal appeals voters to help
November 25
13:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people to help AAP, saying that the party does not have the money to fight the upcoming elections.

“We have done a lot of work in Delhi in the last five years. We do not even have the money to fight the elections. I did not earn a single penny in the last five years. It is you all who have to fight the elections for me,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that the party wants to regularise unauthorised colonies but does not want to grant registry. He also questioned the centre’s move to confer ownership rights to the residents of these colonies just before the assembly elections due early next year.

“There are talks by the centre to regularise the unauthorised colonies. Why could they not do it in the last five years when I was building roads, sewer and water connections in these colonies?” Kejriwal asked.

On Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that residents in these colonies would be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16 and they would get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application.

“Do not trust anyone until they do not give you the registry,” Kejriwal said, promising the crowd that he will do anything to take the registry for these colonies.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

Tags
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Chief Minister
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.