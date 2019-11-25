‘Didn’t earn single penny in last 5 years': Arvind Kejriwal appeals voters to help

NET Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people to help AAP, saying that the party does not have the money to fight the upcoming elections.

“We have done a lot of work in Delhi in the last five years. We do not even have the money to fight the elections. I did not earn a single penny in the last five years. It is you all who have to fight the elections for me,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that the party wants to regularise unauthorised colonies but does not want to grant registry. He also questioned the centre’s move to confer ownership rights to the residents of these colonies just before the assembly elections due early next year.

“There are talks by the centre to regularise the unauthorised colonies. Why could they not do it in the last five years when I was building roads, sewer and water connections in these colonies?” Kejriwal asked.

On Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that residents in these colonies would be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16 and they would get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application.

“Do not trust anyone until they do not give you the registry,” Kejriwal said, promising the crowd that he will do anything to take the registry for these colonies.

Source: Deccan Chronicle