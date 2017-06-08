Diesel, Petrol Prices to Change Daily from June 16

In a major announcement, the Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday said petrol and diesel prices all over the country will be revised daily from June 16th.

The government-owned petrochemical major said in a statement that all public sector oil companies, including IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, will implement daily revision of petrol and diesel at their bunks.

A pilot for daily revision of petrol and diesel prices was first implemented in Puducherry, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Chandigarh from May 1. State fuel retailers currently revise rates on the 1st and 16th of every month based on average international price of fuel in the preceding fortnight and currency exchange rate.

Instead of using fortnightly average, pump rates will reflect daily movement in international oil prices and rupee-US dollar fluctuations.